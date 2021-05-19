Surrey RCMP search for ‘armed and dangerous’ Brothers Keepers gang member

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a known gangster who is wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Police say 22-year-old Naseem Mohammed is a member of the Brothers Keepers gang and is “considered to be armed and dangerous.”

He is accused of being unlawfully at large, resisting and obstructing police, and breach of release.

RCMP say Mohammed is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and has a history of drug trafficking.

“Mohammed has also been a target of violence in the past,” RCMP said in a statement. “As such, the public should be aware that they may be at risk if associating with this individual.”

In January, police received intel that Mohammed had illegally entered the United States. His current whereabouts are unknown.

RCMP describe Mohammed as a Somalian man, who is five-foot-five with a slender build.

Anyone who sees Mohammed should call 911 immediately.

Over the last two days, police have issued warnings about gangsters with ties to escalating violence in Metro Vancouver.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) posted a list of 11 men who pose a “significant threat to the public.” Vancouver police issued a similar list on Monday.

— With files from Amy Judd

