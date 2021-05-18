Public warning issued about 11 gangsters with ties to B.C.’s escalating violence

Send this page to someone via email

A public warning has been issued by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) about 11 men with ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The men post a “significant threat to the public” and have been “connected to the current spike in violence” the CFSEU said in a statement.

They are all known to the police.

“Police believe that anyone with, or in proximity to these individuals may be putting themselves at risk. CFSEU-BC is issuing a public warning and identifying them in order for family, friends, associates and the public to take measures to increase their own personal safety,” the organization said.

The public is being warned about the following individuals:

Shakiel BASRA (26 years old)

Albert DARIO (26 years old)

Barinder DHALIWAL (37 years old)

Meninder DHALIWAL (27 years old)

Samroop GILL (28 years old)

Sumdish GILL (27 years old)

Damion RYAN (40 years old)

Amarpreet SAMRA (26 years old)

Ravinder SAMRA (34 years old)’

Joseph WHITLOCK (28 years old)

Min ZIN (21 years old)

View image in full screen The public are being asked to stay away from these known criminals. CFSEU-BC

Barinder and Meninder Dhaliwal, along with Ryan, also appeared on the Vancouver police list on Monday.

The CFSEU said it is expecting the violence to continue and escalate and are advising the public to avoid any interaction with these 11 men as investigators believe they may be targets for future violent incidents.

“Police in British Columbia will continue to use every lawful tool at our disposal to prevent, suppress and disrupt gang-related activity. This includes overt and covert enforcement strategies, as well as public warnings,” Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, Criminal Operations Officer, Federal, Investigative Services and Organized Crime for BC RCMP said in a release.

The CFSEU said Vancouver police’s warnings on Monday and Tuesday may be the first in a series of many if the “violent gang-related” behaviour continues.

