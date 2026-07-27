3 Regina youths riding e-bikes, e-scooters face nearly $4K in traffic fines

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Three youths received nearly $4,000 in traffic tickets after Regina police said they refused to stop for officers while riding e-dirt bikes and e-scooters at high speeds.

Regina police said a traffic safety patrol officer was in the area of Lakeridge Road and Rochdale Boulevard in northwest Regina around 8 p.m. on July 22 when they observed four youths travelling at high speeds.

Three of the youths were riding e-dirt bikes, and the fourth was on an e-scooter, police said in a press release.

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Police allege the youth were not following the rules of the road.

“The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull them over, but the youth did not stop,” the press release said.

Officers on the ground alerted the aerial support unit, which tracked the youth to a green space, alerting two officers on the ground.

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Three youths fled the scene, but the fourth remained and spoke to police.

Police attended the homes of all three youths, who ranged in age from 12 to 14. They were each issued $1,310 in traffic fines.