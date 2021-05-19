‘Friends: The Reunion’ trailer: The gang is back together, one last time

It’s been a while since we last saw Friends characters Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe all together in the same room.

For the first time since the series wrapped 17 years ago — yes, it’s been nearly two decades — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are back on the couches and back onscreen together for Friends: The Reunion.

The one-hour special, available to stream on HBO Max as of May 27, takes place on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio, the exact stage where the show was shot for 10 years. The trailer, released Wednesday, teases special guests and drop-ins from famous fans of the show. Among those are Tom Selleck, who starred briefly as Monica’s boyfriend, and superfans like David Beckham and Justin Bieber.

Story continues below advertisement

(HBO Max is not currently available to Canadian viewers. Global News has reached out to streaming service Crave to see if the reunion will stream there. As of publication time, we have not received a reply.)

The bulk of the special features the main cast reuniting, touring the set and sharing behind-the-scenes footage. They will not be appearing as their beloved characters.

“In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves,” HBO Max said in a statement.

(Watch the trailer, top.)