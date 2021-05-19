DNA links man to 12-year-old Guelph break-in: police

Guelph police say DNA has led to an arrest after it linked a 29-year-old man to a break-in from 12 years ago.
A home on Alma Street was broken into in January 2009 after a resident returned to find a window broken and cash stolen.
Police said officers found blood on the window sill and a swab was sent to the Centre of Forensic Science.
In January 2020, police said a man was ordered to provide a DNA sample to the national data bank following a conviction on unrelated matters.
A month later, officials notified Guelph police that the sample was a match to the blood collected from the 2009 burglary.
A man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with break and enter, police said.
He will appear in court in August.
