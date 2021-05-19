Menu

Crime

DNA links man to 12-year-old Guelph break-in: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 10:31 am
Guelph police have arrested a 29-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 29-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say DNA has led to an arrest after it linked a 29-year-old man to a break-in from 12 years ago.

A home on Alma Street was broken into in January 2009 after a resident returned to find a window broken and cash stolen.

Read more: Slurp usurps perp — police bust thirsty burglar who sipped juice during Guelph break-in

Police said officers found blood on the window sill and a swab was sent to the Centre of Forensic Science.

In January 2020, police said a man was ordered to provide a DNA sample to the national data bank following a conviction on unrelated matters.

Trending Stories

A month later, officials notified Guelph police that the sample was a match to the blood collected from the 2009 burglary.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph driver had 4 times the legal limit of alcohol in his system by noon, police say

A man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with break and enter, police said.

He will appear in court in August.

Click to play video: 'New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case' New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case
New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case
