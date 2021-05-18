Guelph driver had 4 times the legal limit of alcohol in his system by noon: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man charged with impaired driving had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system before noon on Monday.

Officers were alerted to a possible impaired driver late in the morning near Victoria Road and Grange Road.

Police said a witness described the vehicle swerving all over the road and the driver’s head bobbing up and down.

After officers followed the vehicle into a nearby address, police said the driver showed signs of impairment and was unable to understand simple commands.

He was arrested and taken to the police station, where breath tests revealed the man had more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system, police said.

A 45-year-old Guelph man had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in August.