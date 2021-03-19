Menu

Crime

Slurp usurps perp: Police bust thirsty burglar who sipped juice during Guelph break-in

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 11:19 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Guelph Police say DNA was used to solve a burglary in the city’s north end that was reported last June.

Police say on June 8, the owner of a business on Woodlawn Road East near Victoria Road North reported that a break-in had occurred sometime overnight.

Video surveillance showed a man cutting a hole through the rooftop exhaust vent to access the business, causing around $6,000 damage.

The man then jimmied open the cash register and took some money that was inside.

He was caught on video drinking some juice from a carton which officers seized. They submitted it for testing and the DNA matched someone who was in the national DNA databank.

Police say they arrested a man in the area Victoria Road North and Brant Avenue.

A 51-year-old Guelph man is facing several charges, including break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, mischief over $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
