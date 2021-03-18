Menu

Crime

Men from Guelph and Kitchener arrested as police say they recover 5 stolen vehicles

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 10:45 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have recovered five vehicles and arrested two men as part of an investigation by its community-oriented response enforcement team.

Police say the five vehicles — a Jeep Cherokee, an Audi, a Hyundai Tuscon, a Toyota Matrix and an Acura — were reported stolen in Guelph and Kitchener between March 7 and March 11.

Read more: 25-year-old man arrested after allegedly pulling knife during fight in Kitchener

They were recovered on Spadina Road West and Old Chicopee Drive in Kitchener on March 10 and March 16.

The two men were arrested nearby one of the cars.

As they searched the vehicles, officers say they found an imitation handgun and suspected stolen property.

Read more: Fergus man forgets which car he’s driving in Waterloo, almost prompts Amber Alert

A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled drug substance.

A 33-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of probation, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after attempting to strike a police officer in efforts to evade police.

Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeGuelph NewsGuelph crimeKitchener man arrestedGuelph man arrestedOld Chicopee Drive KitchenerSpadina Road Kitchener

