Crime

Fergus man forgets which car he’s driving in Waterloo, almost prompts Amber Alert

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 12:11 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man’s inability to remember which car he was driving nearly caused Waterloo Regional Police to send out an Amber Alert on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to the area of King Street South and Wellington Street West in Waterloo at around 8 p.m. over the incident.

“We did receive a report from a male indicating that he had left his child in a white Jaguar while he went into a bank in the area of King Street South in Waterloo,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

“The male indicated that he believed the car with the child inside had been stolen.”

She said police quickly posted onto social media that they were looking for the missing vehicle.

“As that was happening, officers were also preparing an Amber Alert,” Greeno explained as the child in the car was only four years old.

“And as that process was happening, officers were able to talk with the male who did remember that he was not driving a white vehicle, but a different vehicle altogether.”

She said he realized he was driving a Jeep rather than a Jaguar.

“Police were able to rush quickly to the area and did locate the child. At 8:39 p.m., the child was located safely and returned to a guardian,” Greeno explained.

Police say a 49-year-old Fergus man is facing several charges including impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80, driving while prohibited, child abandonment and failure to provide necessities.

