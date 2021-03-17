25-year-old man arrested after allegedly pulling knife during fight in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man after a knife was pulled during a fight in Kitchener at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Police say officers were called to the area near Sheldon Avenue and King Street at around 11:50 a.m. after someone indicated a man was flashing a knife.

Investigators discovered that two men were fighting when one pulled out the knife.

The second man was uninjured as a result of the altercation.

The suspect had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival but was tracked down a short time later.

A 25-year-old man is facing several charges including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.