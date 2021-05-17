Manitoba man arrested after impersonating police officer

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a police officer, which allowed him access to a community on lockdown.

On May 8, the man approached a security check point heading into Waywayseecappo First Nation with a vehicle looking exactly like a police car, complete with police interceptor badging and bars in the rear windows and said he was an officer.

Access to Waywayseecappo is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He would return to the checkpoint later on, asked a female employee for identification and said he wanted to detain the employee for a search, but quickly said he was kidding and drove off.

On May 13, police attended a home in Rossburn and arrested the man without incident. A 2014 retired Ford Taurus Police Interceptor was seized. The car had bars on the rear windows and a set of red and blue LED flashing lights.

The 45-year-old man has been charged with Personation of a Peace Officer.