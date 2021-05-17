COVID-19: British Columbia health officials to give Monday update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide three days’ worth of data at 3 p.m. The news conference will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

During its last update Friday, health officials reported 494 new cases and two additional deaths. The last time B.C. reported under 500 cases was on March 17.

The update brought B.C.’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 565, the lowest it’s been since March 20.

The seven-day average for test positivity was 7.2 per cent, down from over 10 per cent a month ago.

Hospitalizations were also down to 387 after hitting a peak of 511 at the end of April.

Anyone looking to book will need to register with the province.

— With files from Simon Little