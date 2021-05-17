Menu

Health

COVID-19: British Columbia health officials to give Monday update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 3:33 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Premier John Horgan, Minister Adrian Dix
Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide three days’ worth of data at 3 p.m. The news conference will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Lifting restrictions in B.C. will depend on COVID-19 case numbers

During its last update Friday, health officials reported 494 new cases and two additional deaths. The last time B.C. reported under 500 cases was on March 17.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports fewer than 500 new cases for 1st time since mid-March

The update brought B.C.’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 565, the lowest it’s been since March 20.

Trending Stories

The seven-day average for test positivity was 7.2 per cent, down from over 10 per cent a month ago.

Will enough eligible B.C. adults take advantage of COVID-19 shot?

Hospitalizations were also down to 387 after hitting a peak of 511 at the end of April.

Read more: 750K more COVID-19 vaccinations needed for B.C. to start reopening: expert

British Columbia marked another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout over the weekend. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, everyone aged 18 and over can book their jab.

Anyone looking to book will need to register with the province.

— With files from Simon Little

