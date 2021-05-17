Pembroke man, 47, killed in single-vehicle crash off Highway 17: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a 47-year-old man was killed after his vehicle rolled over off Highway 17 over the weekend.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and Renfrew County paramedics responded to the incident shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A vehicle was found lying on its side on Doran Road, according to police.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later, OPP say.

Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Donald James Switzer of Pembroke, Ont.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call 613-735-0188 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

