Pembroke man, 47, killed in single-vehicle crash off Highway 17: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 11:31 am
OPP say a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was found in a turned-over vehicle over the weekend, but he later died from his injuries.
OPP say a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was found in a turned-over vehicle over the weekend, but he later died from his injuries. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP say a 47-year-old man was killed after his vehicle rolled over off Highway 17 over the weekend.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and Renfrew County paramedics responded to the incident shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A vehicle was found lying on its side on Doran Road, according to police.

Read more: Driver killed after striking guide rail on Highway 7, Ottawa OPP say

The driver and sole occupant of the car was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later, OPP say.

Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Donald James Switzer of Pembroke, Ont.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call 613-735-0188 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: '1 injured, dog rescued following 2 vehicle collision on North Monaghan Parkway' 1 injured, dog rescued following 2 vehicle collision on North Monaghan Parkway
1 injured, dog rescued following 2 vehicle collision on North Monaghan Parkway
