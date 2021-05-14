Menu

Traffic

Driver killed after striking guide rail on Highway 7: Ottawa OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 10:16 am
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was pronounced dead on the scene after a collision on Highway 7 Friday morning. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was pronounced dead on the scene after a collision on Highway 7 Friday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ottawa police say a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 7 westbound near Dwyer Hill and Ashton Station roads.

Ottawa OPP said they were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. on Friday after a car left the roadway and struck a guide rail.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The deceased’s identity has not been released.

Investigators have been sent to determine the cause of the crash.

Westbound lanes on Highway 7 will be closed until mid-to-late afternoon, OPP said, and detours are in place.

