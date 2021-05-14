Driver killed after striking guide rail on Highway 7: Ottawa OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 7 westbound near Dwyer Hill and Ashton Station roads.

Ottawa OPP said they were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. on Friday after a car left the roadway and struck a guide rail.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The deceased’s identity has not been released.

Investigators have been sent to determine the cause of the crash.

Westbound lanes on Highway 7 will be closed until mid-to-late afternoon, OPP said, and detours are in place.

