Family dog being hailed as hero after Regina house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina family’s dog is being recognized as a hero for alerting his owners to a large fire in the attached garage.

Sharing the story on behalf of the family, family friend Forest Sun said Popeye, who is about three years old, tugged at his owner’s leg to wake him up early Saturday morning.

Sun said Popeye usually does this when he needs to go outside to do his business. When the owner woke up this time, he smelt smoke, Sun said. The rest of the family was woken up and fled the house with Popeye.

“That dog saved seven lives,” Sun said.

Sun was preparing to go fishing with his friend on Saturday. He got a call from him around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday letting him know his house had burned down.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The cause and damage estimate for a fire on Edgewater Bay is still being investigated. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

At the time of the fire, Sun’s friend and his wife were home with their three kids as well as his friend’s parents.

On Saturday morning, the Regina Fire Department responded to the fire on Edgewater Bay. The cause of the fire and damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Fire marshall Randy Ryba told Global News the fire started in the garage.