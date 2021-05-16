Menu

Fire

Family dog being hailed as hero after Regina house fire

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 5:48 pm
After being woke up by their dog early Sunday morning, a family smelt smoke and realized their house had caught on fire. View image in full screen
After being woke up by their dog early Sunday morning, a family smelt smoke and realized their house had caught on fire. Forest Sun / Submitted Photo

A Regina family’s dog is being recognized as a hero for alerting his owners to a large fire in the attached garage.

Sharing the story on behalf of the family, family friend Forest Sun said Popeye, who is about three years old, tugged at his owner’s leg to wake him up early Saturday morning.

Read more: Regina fire crews deal with Friday evening, Saturday morning blazes

Sun said Popeye usually does this when he needs to go outside to do his business. When the owner woke up this time, he smelt smoke, Sun said. The rest of the family was woken up and fled the house with Popeye.

“That dog saved seven lives,” Sun said.

Sun was preparing to go fishing with his friend on Saturday. He got a call from him around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday letting him know his house had burned down.

The cause and damage estimate for a fire on Edgewater Bay is still being investigated. View image in full screen
The cause and damage estimate for a fire on Edgewater Bay is still being investigated. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

At the time of the fire, Sun’s friend and his wife were home with their three kids as well as his friend’s parents.

On Saturday morning, the Regina Fire Department responded to the fire on Edgewater Bay. The cause of the fire and damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Read more: Saskatoon dog lost during snowstorm, found by unexpected ‘hero’

Fire marshall Randy Ryba told Global News the fire started in the garage.

