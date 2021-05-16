Menu

Health

Vancouver Police clear crowds at English Bay on Saturday

By Safeeya Pirani Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 3:14 am
Officers responded to large groups of people at English Bay for the second night in a row . View image in full screen
Officers responded to large groups of people at English Bay for the second night in a row .

There was heavy police presence at Vancouver’s English Bay on Saturday for the second night in a row.

Despite current COVID-19 restrictions, the warm weather brought out large crowds of people, especially around sunset.

Video of the party shows a DJ performing and people dancing in front of the public washrooms.

Read more: RCMP helicopter called to help police disperse crowd at English Bay

Vancouver police had shut down a portion of Beach Avenue to car traffic.

At least one person was arrested, but no word yet why.

On Friday, police called in support from the RCMP’s Air-1 helicopter to light up the beach and encourage crowds to head home.

Click to play video: 'Premier expresses outrage at potential ‘super-spreader’ events in Vancouver over weekend' Premier expresses outrage at potential ‘super-spreader’ events in Vancouver over weekend
Premier expresses outrage at potential ‘super-spreader’ events in Vancouver over weekend – Apr 19, 2021
