Vancouver Police clear crowds at English Bay on Saturday

There was heavy police presence at Vancouver’s English Bay on Saturday for the second night in a row.

For a second straight night @VancouverPD officers have broken up a large gathering at English Bay. More on @GlobalBC News at 11. pic.twitter.com/PNbgft7hWz — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) May 16, 2021

Despite current COVID-19 restrictions, the warm weather brought out large crowds of people, especially around sunset.

Video of the party shows a DJ performing and people dancing in front of the public washrooms.

Read more: RCMP helicopter called to help police disperse crowd at English Bay

Vancouver police had shut down a portion of Beach Avenue to car traffic.

At least one person was arrested, but no word yet why.

Heavy @VancouverPD presence at English Bay as crowds of young partiers pack the beach for a second straight night. Police appear to have closed a portion of Beach Ave. to motor vehicle traffic. At least one arrest. @BC1 @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/OCduAHCsdD — John Streit (@johnrstreit) May 16, 2021

On Friday, police called in support from the RCMP’s Air-1 helicopter to light up the beach and encourage crowds to head home.

2:19 Premier expresses outrage at potential ‘super-spreader’ events in Vancouver over weekend Premier expresses outrage at potential ‘super-spreader’ events in Vancouver over weekend – Apr 19, 2021