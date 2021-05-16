Vancouver Police clear crowds at English Bay on Saturday

There was heavy police presence at Vancouver’s English Bay on Saturday for the second night in a row.
Despite current COVID-19 restrictions, the warm weather brought out large crowds of people, especially around sunset.
Video of the party shows a DJ performing and people dancing in front of the public washrooms.
Vancouver police had shut down a portion of Beach Avenue to car traffic.
At least one person was arrested, but no word yet why.
On Friday, police called in support from the RCMP’s Air-1 helicopter to light up the beach and encourage crowds to head home.
