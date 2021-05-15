RCMP helicopter called to help police disperse crowd at English Bay

Police used a marine unit and a helicopter Friday night as they worked to disperse a large crowd that had gathered at Vancouver’s English Bay against current COVID-19 public health measures.
Vancouver police said officers deployed to the beach around 10 p.m.
“Our officers were there to disperse the group and advise that the beach was closed,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.
“The helicopter was RCMP’s Air-1, which assisted in lighting up the beach to encourage people to go home.”
Addison said there was at least one fight at the beach and two people were arrested.
Numerous people in the city’s West End took to social media to report hearing helicopter sounds throughout the evening.
In April, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said police were “reassessing their approach” to outdoor parties, after footage circulated of people drinking, dancing and hugging to loud music at English Bay in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.
