North Edmonton church damaged in weekend fire

Edmonton fire crews responded to a fire at a north-end church Saturday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said it appeared the blaze started at the front of the church located at 96 Street and 118 Avenue.

“Crews gained access. There was some extension throughout the veranda at the front and we had to cut away at those,” Station 10 captain Chris Lachappelle said.

“We managed to get the fire under control.”

View image in full screen Edmonton fire crews respond to a fire at a north-end church, Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The fire did not expand past the front entrance of the church.

Lachappelle said there was no one inside of the building at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

Four crews were called to the scene.

A cause has not yet been determined.