Charges pending, traffic disrupted after multiple fires in Edmonton’s river valley

Police say arson charges are pending against a suspect who was arrested in connection with several grass fires in Edmonton’s river valley on Monday night.

“Motorists are being asked to avoid Queen Elizabeth Park Road, which leads down to the Walterdale Bridge, until further notice while firefighters deal with several fires lit in the river valley near the Kinsmen Sports Centre,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

Shortly before 11 p.m., EPS said Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the Walterdale Bridge had been fully reopened to traffic.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that firefighters responded to a call reporting multiple grass fires near Queen Elizabeth Park. Police were called to assist after EFRS was told by multiple witnesses that they believe they saw someone setting the fires.

At one point, 24 firefighters were at the scene. The police helicopter was brought in to help find the suspect.

EFRS said no injuries were reported but did not say what kind of damage the fire may have caused.

Just last week, police were called to investigate a series of fires in the river valley.

“It is too preliminary, at this time, to confirm any connection with fires set in the river valley last week,” police said.

