2 people taken to hospital after Edmonton apartment fire

Two residents were taken to hospital after a fire in the Strathearn area of Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called just before 7:30 a.m. to an apartment fire at 87 Street and 97 Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the three-storey building.

Everyone got out safely, EFRS said, but two residents were assessed on scene — both for smoke inhalation and one with some burns — and were taken to hospital.

The fire was under control by 7:42 a.m., EFRS said.

