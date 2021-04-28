Menu

Canada

2 people taken to hospital after Edmonton apartment fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 10:54 am
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called just before 7:30 a.m. to an apartment fire at 87 Street and 97 Avenue on April 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called just before 7:30 a.m. to an apartment fire at 87 Street and 97 Avenue on April 28, 2021. Global News

Two residents were taken to hospital after a fire in the Strathearn area of Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called just before 7:30 a.m. to an apartment fire at 87 Street and 97 Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the three-storey building.

Everyone got out safely, EFRS said, but two residents were assessed on scene — both for smoke inhalation and one with some burns — and were taken to hospital.

The fire was under control by 7:42 a.m., EFRS said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
