At least 1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire

One home has been destroyed by a morning fire in Edmonton’s northeast.

Several 911 calls came in about a house fire in the area of 137 Avenue and 37 Street Tuesday morning. The first call was received at 7:24 a.m., according to a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Crews arrived on scene within three minutes, Brittany Lewchuk said.

By 7:30 a.m., flames and massive plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the area.

At least two homes were engulfed in flames and smoke. Crews were spraying water on a third home in an effort to keep the fire from spreading.

A total of seven units responded to the fire.

Everyone was able to make it out of the homes safely and no injuries were reported, Lewchuk said.

One home has been destroyed, Lewchuk said. The fire extended into a second home to the north, which suffered extensive damage. A third home to the south suffered exterior damage, Lewchuk said.

The cause of the fire and cost of the damage is not yet known.

Tuesday’s house fire is one of several residential blazes in the Edmonton area over the past week.

Several units in an apartment building in northeast Edmonton suffered extensive damage in a fire Friday morning.

Also Friday morning, a man suffered serious injuries in a rural house fire in Strathcona County.

Theresa Ross said her cousin John Busch and his 19-year-old son were sleeping in their home in Strathcona County when a fire broke out around 3 a.m. Friday. Strathcona County Emergency Services said the pair managed to escape the blaze but went back inside the home to grab belongings and their dog, then became trapped inside.

Busch remained in stable condition but in a medically induced coma, and the family is uncertain about the full extent of his injuries, Ross told Global News on Sunday.

Last Thursday morning, one person was taken to hospital after a house fire in the area of 133 Avenue and 104 Street, which EFRS believes may have been deliberately set.

Last Tuesday morning, a large fire destroyed a home in Edmonton’s Ambleside neighbourhood.

