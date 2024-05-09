Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Meteor briefly lights up night sky across southern B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Meteor briefly lights up night sky across southern B.C.'
Meteor briefly lights up night sky across southern B.C.
WATCH: Video from a home security camera in West Kelowna captured the bright, but quick, incident – which lasted around four seconds.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It lasted just seconds, but a meteor briefly lit up the sky on Wednesday night.

The fireball streaked across the atmosphere just before 10 p.m., burning brightly before disappearing as quickly as it appeared.

Online reports said it could be seen from the Okanagan and Shuswap to Vancouver Island and the Pacific Northwest.

Click to play video: 'Spectacular northern lights treat plane passengers to stunning show'
Spectacular northern lights treat plane passengers to stunning show

A video sent to Global News captured the moment — which lasted around four seconds — via a home security camera.

Story continues below advertisement

A meteor can also be called a fireball, but it has to burn brighter than Venus to earn that distinction, which appeared to be the case on Wednesday night.

Trending Now

Those who witnessed the meteor say it had a greenish tinge to it. According to NASA, a meteor’s colours are caused by the ionization of molecules.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It says oxygen can make it appear green, though other sources such as this one say meteors comprised of nickel or magnesium can also make them appear green as well.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton resident discovers meteorite found on his rooftop'
Edmonton resident discovers meteorite found on his rooftop

NASA has plenty of information about meteors, and this year’s meteor showers.

Story continues below advertisement

The American Meteor Society also has a page dedicated to meteor and fireball reports from around the world.

Also, at this time, the Earth is passing through the Eta Aquarids meteor shower.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices