Eight properties damaged in south Edmonton fire

Eight properties were damaged in an early morning fire in south Edmonton Friday.
Just before 4:50 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire in the area of Stanton Drive and 70 Street SW in Summerside.
Eight fire crews arrived on scene at 4:55 a.m. to working fires at two detached garages, a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
The fire was under control by 5:23 a.m. and declared out around 6:50 a.m.
No one was injured in the fire, which destroyed one of the garages and heavily damaged the other.
EFRS said a total of eight properties were affected by the blaze.
Damages are pegged at $800,000. The exact cause of the fire was not released, but EFRS said it was determined to be accidental.
