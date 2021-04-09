Eight properties damaged in south Edmonton fire

Send this page to someone via email

Eight properties were damaged in an early morning fire in south Edmonton Friday.

Just before 4:50 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire in the area of Stanton Drive and 70 Street SW in Summerside.

Eight fire crews arrived on scene at 4:55 a.m. to working fires at two detached garages, a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The fire was under control by 5:23 a.m. and declared out around 6:50 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, which destroyed one of the garages and heavily damaged the other.

EFRS said a total of eight properties were affected by the blaze.

Damages are pegged at $800,000. The exact cause of the fire was not released, but EFRS said it was determined to be accidental.

View image in gallery mode Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at two garages in the area of Stanton Drive and 70 Street SW in Summerside Friday, April 9, 2021. Morris Gamblin, Global News