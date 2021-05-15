Halifax police make arrests for illegal gatherings following court injunction

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have made arrests following what they say were two separate illegal gatherings in Halifax, one day after a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice issued a temporary injunction to stop a weekend anti-mask rally in the city.

Several people were arrested on Citadel Hill Saturday afternoon, where a group called “Freedom Nova Scotia” was scheduled to hold a rally protesting public health measures.

“Despite repeat warnings, there are individuals who are still choosing to bend the rules and take risks. Today’s events in Halifax have once again demonstrated that disregard,” Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella said in a release.

“People must educate themselves on the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the ones in the court injunction issued on Friday. The current risks are much too great, and we will continue to take all measures at our disposal to protect the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

Several people have been arrested at Citadel Hill this afternoon for failing to abide by the court injunction that was issued to stop the anti-mask rally that was planned today. pic.twitter.com/oMMiHUIbu9 — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomasHFX) May 15, 2021

Arrests were also made at a gathering in the area of Inglis and Tower Road. That event wasn’t said to be connected to the Freedom Nova Scotia rally.

Police said exact enforcement numbers will be included in a follow-up news release.

More to come.

— With files from Jesse Thomas