Canada

Halifax police make arrests for illegal gatherings following court injunction

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia obtains court injunction that prevents gathering to protest COVID-19 measures' Nova Scotia obtains court injunction that prevents gathering to protest COVID-19 measures
Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin announced on Friday that the province has been granted a court injunction that prevents organizing or participating in gatherings to protest COVID-19 health measures.

Halifax Regional Police have made arrests following what they say were two separate illegal gatherings in Halifax, one day after a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice issued a temporary injunction to stop a weekend anti-mask rally in the city.

Several people were arrested on Citadel Hill Saturday afternoon, where a group called “Freedom Nova Scotia” was scheduled to hold a rally protesting public health measures.

Read more: Nova Scotia judge issues temporary injunction to stop weekend anti-mask rallies

“Despite repeat warnings, there are individuals who are still choosing to bend the rules and take risks. Today’s events in Halifax have once again demonstrated that disregard,” Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella said in a release.

“People must educate themselves on the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the ones in the court injunction issued on Friday. The current risks are much too great, and we will continue to take all measures at our disposal to protect the public.”

Arrests were also made at a gathering in the area of Inglis and Tower Road. That event wasn’t said to be connected to the Freedom Nova Scotia rally.

Police said exact enforcement numbers will be included in a follow-up news release.

More to come.

— With files from Jesse Thomas

