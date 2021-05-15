COVID-19: Quebec records 760 new cases, 8 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 760 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional virus-related deaths Saturday as hospitalizations decrease.

The daily case count in the province has been hovering just under the 800-mark for most of the week, aside from Friday, which saw a slight jump with 838 cases.

Montreal reported 235 new cases, more than any other region in the province.

READ MORE: The housing crisis in Montreal and how the pandemic keeps compounding things

Of the eight deaths, two were recorded in the last 24 hours while the others were before May 13. The death toll now stands at more than 11,000.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped on Saturday by 21 to 509. Of those, 120 patients are in the ICU, a decrease of three from Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec has reported more than 362,580 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 344,039 cases have recovered.

There are currently 87.4 active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Quebec.

The province saw more than 98,567 doses of the vaccine administered on Friday, adding to the total of at least 4.2 million shots given since the beginning of the province’s immunization program in December.

Health officials say at least 46 per cent of the province’s population has received a first dose of the vaccine.