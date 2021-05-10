Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
May 10 2021 9:45am
03:46

Quebec’s reopening plan

The Quebec government has indicated it will follow Saskatchewan’s “road map” to reopening. Global’s Laura Casella takes a closer look at the plan with infectious diseases specialist Dr. Matthew Oughton.

