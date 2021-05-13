Lethbridge police officer suspended, ASIRT to investigate allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has suspended another officer and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will now investigate the allegations.

In a release Thursday afternoon, LPS said that during the course of another investigation, information was received regarding the potential mishandling of evidence by an officer.

“As provided by the Police Act, the provincial director of law enforcement has directed ASIRT to investigate the matter,” the statement said.

LPS also ordered an internal professional misconduct investigation under the Police Act and Police Service Regulation, which will be paused until the ASIRT investigation is complete.

The officer has been suspended with pay.

LPS said they will not be able to provide further comment as the matter is now under investigation.

Global News has reached out to ASIRT for more details.