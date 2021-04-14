Lethbridge police chief says service on ‘right path’ with plan in wake of controversies

Send this page to someone via email

The police chief in Lethbridge, Alta., has delivered a plan to the province’s justice minister aimed at fixing problems that led to a threat the service could be disbanded.

Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh delivered the plan to Justice Minister Kaycee Madu on Tuesday, three days ahead of deadline.

In an open letter to Lethbridge residents, Mehdizadeh said the service is on the right path moving forward, but needs to look at mistakes made by some employees in the past.

“This report addresses a number of key areas for improvement for the Lethbridge Police Service and outlines how we will move forward in the coming weeks, months and years,” he writes.

“We have all seen the negative publicity the Lethbridge Police Service has received as of late. As a result, some citizens may be questioning the ethics and integrity of the men and women who serve you every day.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:34 Lethbridge police chief responds to complaints involving members Lethbridge police chief responds to complaints involving members – Mar 10, 2021

Madu said earlier this month that change needed to happen immediately and there were serious problems that needed to be addressed.

He said any plan had to address everything from recruiting to oversight, have benchmarks and timelines, and be communicated to the public. If not, Madu advised the force could be disbanded.

Read more: Lethbridge police promise to cooperate fully with investigation into alleged unauthorized checks on MLA

The most critical area falls under ethics and accountability and includes management of conduct files, annual ethics training and a review of the police service’s social media policy.

1:51 Lethbridge-West MLA reveals more details related to police surveillance investigation Lethbridge-West MLA reveals more details related to police surveillance investigation – Mar 8, 2021

Last year, two officers were temporarily demoted after a review determined NDP legislature member Shannon Phillips, while environment minister in 2017, was surveilled and photographed at a diner. The officers involved were concerned about changes Phillips was making regarding off-highway vehicle use at a nearby wilderness areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Separately, five officers and one civilian are now being investigated for allegations of conducting improper database searches on Phillips while she was in cabinet in 2018.

Part of the plan involves developing better leadership in current and future police members and restrictions on access to database searches.

“We will strive every day to keep your trust. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We will strive every day to keep your trust.

“I want to make a commitment to every citizen that we are on the right path moving forward,” Mehdizadeh said.

Lethbridge is Alberta’s third-largest city with a population of more than 100,000.

Its police force has been the focus of numerous controversies.

1:34 Lethbridge Police Service misconduct hearing into 5 officers involves memes Lethbridge Police Service misconduct hearing into 5 officers involves memes – Mar 16, 2021

Last month, five police employees were suspended with pay as part of an investigation into the circulation of inappropriate images, reportedly including pictures of senior police staff pasted onto the bodies of characters from the animated Toy Story movies.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the force was criticized for the violent takedown of a citizen wearing a Star Wars storm trooper costume and brandishing a toy laser blaster.

The year before that, images went viral of a Lethbridge officer euthanizing a deer by running over the wailing animal numerous times with a police truck.