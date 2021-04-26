Lethbridge police officer suspended with pay for alleged improper data search

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Alberta’s third largest city have suspended another officer for an alleged improper database search.

It’s the latest in a series of controversies that have plagued the Lethbridge Police Service and prompted the province’s justice minister to demand immediate changes.

READ MORE: Justice minister says Lethbridge police force could be dissolved without reform plan in three weeks

The latest incident occurred on Feb. 5 when the officer is alleged to have made the improper search.

The officer has been suspended with pay, an internal professional misconduct investigation has been ordered and the matter has been referred to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team for an investigation.

READ MORE:Lethbridge police promise to cooperate fully with investigation into alleged unauthorized checks on MLA

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesman says the latest occurrence is not related to earlier investigations involving Lethbridge NDP MLA Shannon Phillips, who had previously been the target of improper database searches.

Lethbridge police submitted an action plan to Alberta’s justice minister earlier this month to fix problems identified within the service.

2:00 Lethbridge Police Service submits police action plan to justice minister Lethbridge Police Service submits police action plan to justice minister – Apr 14, 2021