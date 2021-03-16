Menu

Canada

Lethbridge Police Service misconduct hearing of 5 officers involves memes

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 7:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Police Service misconduct hearing into 5 officers involves memes' Lethbridge Police Service misconduct hearing into 5 officers involves memes
More details are now known about the latest internal investigation involving the Lethbridge Police Service that has resulted in the suspension of five officers. Taz Dhaliwal has the latest.

Global News has confirmed the five Lethbridge Police Service employees involved in a misconduct hearing — and suspended with pay — are all officers.

The situation involves memes that were created in 2018 — that depicted members of the LPS brass, including then-Chief Rob Davis and Deputy Chief Scott Woods.

The case was investigated by the Edmonton Police Service, which submitted its findings to LPS this past December.

Read more: Lethbridge police acknowledge upcoming misconduct hearing for 5 employees

That investigation also uncovered the possibility of more general misconduct. The incidents all happened during a time when Global News reported the morale among police officers as being very low.

An internal Lethbridge Police Association survey conducted in December of 2018 found officers were dealing with what was described as a “toxic work environment” and were unhappy with police leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Survey finds members of Lethbridge Police Service unhappy with leadership

Click to play video: 'Survey finds members of Lethbridge Police Service unhappy with leadership' Survey finds members of Lethbridge Police Service unhappy with leadership
Survey finds members of Lethbridge Police Service unhappy with leadership – Mar 18, 2019

LPS is once again reiterating that this situation is “unrelated” to the allegations of unauthorized surveillance involving MLA Shannon Phillips, which is currently under investigation by ASIRT.

Lethbridge Police Association president Jay McMillan told Global News there is a genuine interest by the entire police service — including the new chief — to improve the workplace environment, adding members of the LPS remain committed to the safety and well being of the community.

In a statement issued Monday, police said the five suspended officers will undergo a professional misconduct hearing under the police service regulation and police act.

The statement also said the details of the hearing, which is expected to be public, will be posted to the Lethbridge police website in due course.

LethbridgeLethbridge Police ServiceLethbridge PolicelpsYQLpolice officersMemesLethbridge Police AssociationDeputy Chief Scott Woodsmisconduct hearing

