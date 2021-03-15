Lethbridge police acknowledge upcoming misconduct hearing for 5 employees

The Lethbridge Police Service has released more information regarding an upcoming professional conduct hearing referred to by Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh at a recent press conference.

According to a statement released by LPS on Monday, five employees have been suspended with pay pending a professional misconduct hearing, falling under the Police Service Regulation and Police Act, with any disciplinary sanctions pending the outcome of the hearing process.

LPS confirmed to Global News that the hearing is unrelated to allegations regarding unauthorized surveillance involving Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips; those allegations are currently under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

In the statement Monday, LPS said to protect the integrity of the hearing process, the names of those being investigated and the nature of the evidence cannot be discussed before it is presented at the hearing.

The statement continued: “The 2018 incident was referred to an outside agency for investigation. Lethbridge police received the findings of the investigation in late December 2020 and have been reviewing the matter and ensuring the proper processes are in place moving forward.”

Outside legal counsel will prosecute the misconduct charges.

LPS said no further comment will be provided at this time but added that the particulars of the hearing, which is expected to be public, will be posted to the Lethbridge police website when available.