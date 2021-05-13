Menu

Health

COVID-19: Aylmer man, woman charged in March ‘freedom’ rally in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 13, 2021 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds attend ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont.' Hundreds attend ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont.
WATCH: Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria Park in London, Ont., as part of the so-called Worldwide Rally for Freedom in opposition of COVID-19 public safety measures – Mar 21, 2021

A 57-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Aylmer, Ont., are the latest to face charges in connection with an anti-lockdown rally in Victoria Park in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of London says its bylaw officers, with assistance from police in London and Aylmer, have served a summons to the “two individuals for participating in a gathering, contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act.”

Read more: Charges laid 1 month after ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont.

Photos from the March 20 rally appeared to show hundreds of unmasked people standing less than two metres apart,

Several speakers including Henry Hildebrandt, pastor at Aylmer’s Church of God, attended the rally and spoke to attendees.

“This is why we speak against oppression,” Hildebrandt, 57, told the crowd. “It’s not just about me and my church. It’s about everyone else … It’s about all of us.”

Trending Stories

The so-called Worldwide Rally for Freedom also saw rallies in Sarnia and Windsor. Nationwide, rallies were also held in Kelowna, B.C., and Calgary.

At the time of the rally, the third wave of the pandemic was just beginning in the region.

Read more: Church of God in Aylmer, Ont., returns to court following contempt ruling

Last month, city officials announced the first charges in connection with the rally.

On April 19, the city said a 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman had been charged with organizing an outdoor gathering that exceeded provincial COVID-19 limits.

The two women may each face a fine of at least $10,000 if convicted.

The city has not released the names of any of the four people charged.

Click to play video: 'Up to 250 gather at Peterborough park to protest Ontario stay-at-home order' Up to 250 gather at Peterborough park to protest Ontario stay-at-home order
Up to 250 gather at Peterborough park to protest Ontario stay-at-home order – Apr 12, 2021

–With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
