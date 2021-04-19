Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Charges laid 1 month after ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Supporters gather in Victoria Park for an anti-masking rally held in London, Ont., on March 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Supporters gather in Victoria Park for an anti-masking rally held in London, Ont., on March 21, 2021. Global News

Two people are facing hefty fines after bylaw officers in London, Ont., laid charges in relation to an anti-lockdown rally in Victoria Park last month.

The rally was held on March 20 and saw hundreds gather in support of the “World Wide Rally for Freedom and Democracy,” an event protesting against COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: Hundreds attend ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont., Saturday

On Monday, about a month after the rally took place, city officials announced that a 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman had been charged with organizing an outdoor gathering that exceeds provincial COVID-19 limits.

The two women may each face a fine of at least $10,000 if convicted.

Trending Stories

These are the first charges to emerge from the rally and city officials say the investigation remains open.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s announcement also saw city officials share that a 21-year-old woman had been issued a fine for participating in a gathering at a home on Beaufort Street on April 11.

Beaufort Street sits just east of where Wharncliffe Road North turns into Western Road.

In November 2020, two people were charged in connection with a massive Halloween party that drew a crowd of more than 100 people to a home on the same street.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds attend ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont.' Hundreds attend ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont.
Hundreds attend ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont – Mar 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusOntarioCOVIDBylawVictoria ParkBy-lawFreedom RallyAnti-lockdown rallyWorld Wide Rally for Freedom and DemocracyBeaufort Street

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers