Charges laid 1 month after ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont.

Two people are facing hefty fines after bylaw officers in London, Ont., laid charges in relation to an anti-lockdown rally in Victoria Park last month.

The rally was held on March 20 and saw hundreds gather in support of the “World Wide Rally for Freedom and Democracy,” an event protesting against COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, about a month after the rally took place, city officials announced that a 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman had been charged with organizing an outdoor gathering that exceeds provincial COVID-19 limits.

The two women may each face a fine of at least $10,000 if convicted.

These are the first charges to emerge from the rally and city officials say the investigation remains open.

Monday’s announcement also saw city officials share that a 21-year-old woman had been issued a fine for participating in a gathering at a home on Beaufort Street on April 11.

Beaufort Street sits just east of where Wharncliffe Road North turns into Western Road.

In November 2020, two people were charged in connection with a massive Halloween party that drew a crowd of more than 100 people to a home on the same street.

