Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Crime

COVID-19: Halifax man charged after going to Cape Breton to hike Skyline Trail

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 10:30 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Stelsone via Getty Images

A Halifax man has been charged for breaching public health orders after travelling to Cape Breton to hike the Skyline Trail on May 10.

In a release, Cheticamp RCMP said they stopped a vehicle that evening that had been speeding on the Cabot Trail in St. Joseph Du Moine.

READ MORE: Police fine 26 people and a church after illegal faith gathering in Nova Scotia

Police said they learned the man was from Halifax and had been travelling to Cape Breton to hike the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Trending Stories

Police charged the man under the Health Protection Act for non-essential travel outside of the municipality where the man primarily resides.

The ticket carries a fine amount of $2,422, which is comprised of a $2,000 fine plus victim surcharges and court costs.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Nova Scotia halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Nova Scotia halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia tagCape Breton tagCabot Trail tagSkyline trail tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers