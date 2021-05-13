COVID-19: Halifax man charged after going to Cape Breton to hike Skyline Trail

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax man has been charged for breaching public health orders after travelling to Cape Breton to hike the Skyline Trail on May 10.

In a release, Cheticamp RCMP said they stopped a vehicle that evening that had been speeding on the Cabot Trail in St. Joseph Du Moine.

Police said they learned the man was from Halifax and had been travelling to Cape Breton to hike the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Police charged the man under the Health Protection Act for non-essential travel outside of the municipality where the man primarily resides.

The ticket carries a fine amount of $2,422, which is comprised of a $2,000 fine plus victim surcharges and court costs.

