Canada

Police fine 26 people and a church after illegal faith gathering in Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 10:22 am
Click to play video: '‘What is wrong with you?’ Premier says to Nova Scotians not following COVID-19 protocols' ‘What is wrong with you?’ Premier says to Nova Scotians not following COVID-19 protocols
During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin expressed his frustration over people flouting health regulations during the provincial shutdown, saying it was "outrageous" that 37 fines were handed out over the weekend in the Halifax area. "What is wrong with you," he said, speaking to those not following protocols, and asked why they were not taking the pandemic seriously.

A church and 26 people have been fined following an illegal faith gathering in the Annapolis Valley on Sunday amid a surge of COVID-19 case numbers in Nova Scotia.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said officers with Kings District RCMP were called to a church in Weston, N.S., shortly after 11 a.m., where they found a faith gathering underway.

“Twenty-six people were charged in the event, as a result of the gathering, and then the organization itself that was hosting the gathering was also charged,” he said.

“Basically, anybody that was over the age of 16 was issued a fine. There were some children and things there, but the children weren’t issued fines.”

Under current COVID-19 restrictions, in-person faith gatherings in Nova Scotia are not permitted.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nova Scotia going into province-wide shutdown as COVID spreads ‘faster than ever’

Marshall said police also responded to the church last weekend during an illegal gathering.

“There was only a handful of people that were there … so everyone there was there, and the organization itself, was warned and advised about what the restrictions were,” he said.

“And then, obviously, we got a second call yesterday, and so given that they’ve been warned a week prior, we decided to pursue with enforcement.”

The 26 people were fined $2,422 — comprised of a $2,000 fine, along with victim surcharges and court costs — and the church was fined $11,622.50.

“We’re at a point now where a lot of these restrictions have been in place for a long time, people should keep themselves aware of what the current restrictions are and abide by them,” said Marshall.

“If we attend somewhere and charges are warranted, they’re certainly going to be laid and we’re going to be enforcing the restrictions.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagRCMP tagNova Scotia tagPolice tagChurch taggathering limits tagfaith gatherings tag

