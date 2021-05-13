Menu

Crime

Police investigating stabbing in Dartmouth that left three injured

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 4:09 am
File - The sign at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street on Feb. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
File - The sign at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street on Feb. 20, 2021. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Police say an investigation is underway after multiple people were stabbed in Dartmouth early Thursday morning.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said they were called to a report of a group in a physical altercation just before 2 a.m.

Police responded to the scene in the area of Portland Street and Prince Arthur Avenue to find an injured man, who told officers he had been stabbed.

“Minutes later, officers located a second adult male with injuries consistent with a stabbing,” police said in the news release.

Police say one of their service dogs then tracked to a home in the 0-50 block of Hastings Drive, where officers located a third man with an injury to his hand.

All three men were taken to hospital and police say they’re not looking for any other suspects.

“Investigators believed the three males are known to one another,” police said. “Multiple officers are currently on scene, including Forensic Identification members.”

Police say all vehicle traffic on Portland Street between Lakefront Road and Gaston Road is blocked and will remain closed for “an extended period of time.”

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened near the Dartmouth waterfront earlier in the evening that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Police did not say whether the two incidents are connected.

