Halifax shooting leaves man with non life-threatening injuries, hospital in lockdown

A man is in hospital following a shooting in Halifax Sunday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of gun shots in the area of Barrington Street and Richmond Street just before 6 p.m.
Police say a dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area at high rate of speed toward the MacDonald Bridge.
Trending Stories
A short time later police say a 25-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.
Police say the hospital was then put in lockdown.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments