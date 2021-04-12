Halifax shooting leaves man with non life-threatening injuries, hospital in lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital following a shooting in Halifax Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of gun shots in the area of Barrington Street and Richmond Street just before 6 p.m.

Police say a dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area at high rate of speed toward the MacDonald Bridge.

A short time later police say a 25-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.

Police say the hospital was then put in lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing.