Crime

Halifax shooting leaves man with non life-threatening injuries, hospital in lockdown

By Dave Squires Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 2:09 am
Halifax shooting leaves man with non life-threatening injuries, hospital in lockdown - image View image in full screen
File/ Global News

A man is in hospital following a shooting in Halifax Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of gun shots in the area of Barrington Street and Richmond Street just before 6 p.m.

Police say a dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area at high rate of speed toward the MacDonald Bridge.

A short time later police say a 25-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.

Police say the hospital was then put in lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing.

