Three people arrested after shooting at Dartmouth waterfront leaves man seriously hurt

Police have arrested three people, after an apparent shooting near the Dartmouth waterfront on Wednesday night left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of gun shots at around 7:30 p.m. in the Alderney Landing area.

Officers arrived to find a man with injuries “consistent with a gunshot wound.”

Police, the K-9 unit, Emergency Response Team, and EHS paramedics all responded to the scene. They also asked the public to stay away from the area.

At around 8:15 p.m., police updated the situation to say three people had been arrested and they were not looking for any other suspects.

“Investigators with the General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation, which is in its early stages,” police noted in a news release.