COVID-19: Calgary Stampede emphasizes physical distancing as 2021 plans ramp up

With less than two months until the Calgary Stampede, organizers revealed Wednesday how the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is going ahead with modifications as the pandemic drags on.

The Stampede said this year’s iteration will be familiar but different — more space, fewer people.

“Normally, when you come to Stampede Park, lots of crowds, lots of lineups, and we know this year we can’t have that,” said Kristina Barnes, Stampede communications manager.

However, “there will be that comfort that we have each year that we celebrate the spirit of our community,” she added.

The plan is to spread things out because physical distancing is important, Barnes explained.

“We have the advantage of more than 200 acres here at Stampede Park, so having things placed differently, spread out differently,” she said.

“Again, all of this is very much in flux as we continue to work. Potential for a timed entry at the gate or pre-purchased entry at the gate.”

Stampede is working with health officials to follow guidelines, noting that the plan has the flexibility to adapt, Barnes said.

Safety has to be first, she said.

“We certainly celebrate and congratulate those who are stepping forward to get their vaccinations to ensure the safety of our community,” she said.

“I think that’s something we would really encourage, is that people think of community and step forward to do that.”

COVID-19 numbers, restrictions

As of Monday, every Albertan 12 and up can book a vaccine, and as of Tuesday, 1,975,341 had been administered.

Alberta Health reported 1,799 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The province said 737 people are hospitalized, with 169 of them in intensive care.

On May 4, Premier Jason Kenney announced new COVID-19 restrictions.

High case area restrictions (regions with at least 50 cases per 100,000 people, and at least 30 active cases):

Outdoor gatherings limited to five people

Outdoor fitness, recreation and performance activities are prohibited, except with household members or two close contacts if you live alone

Funeral services limited to 10 people

Places of worship limited to 15 people

Personal and wellness services must close

Customer capacity in stores limited to 10 per cent of fire code occupancy or five customers, whichever is greater

Any workplace with transmission of three or more cases must close for 10 days (work camps, essential and critical services are exempt)

Communities with lower active cases must follow provincewide restrictions:

Restaurants, pubs and cafés open for takeout and delivery only

Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools shift to online learning until May 25

All post-secondary learning shift to online learning

All indoor fitness facilities must close

Indoor sport, recreation and performance activity is prohibited

Other restrictions remaining in place:

No indoor gatherings

Health, social and professional services open by appointment only

Working from home is mandatory unless the employer requires the employee’s physical presence to operate effectively

Masks are required indoors in all worksites unless they are at a work station that is distanced from others