Crime

Two men sought by Calgary police in string of convenience store robberies

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies' Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies
Calgary police have released CCTV footage of two men believed to be responsible for a string of convenience store robberies in the city.

Calgary police are hoping to identify two men believed to be responsible for a string of convenience store robberies in March and April.

The robberies took place between Monday, March 29 and Saturday, April 3.

In total, nine stores were robbed: eight in Calgary and one in Airdrie.

Read more: Police looking for suspect after series of knifepoint robberies in downtown Calgary

Police said the suspect used a weapon in each robbery.

Although only one suspect entered the convenience store, police said CCTV footage of the incidents suggests the thefts were carried out by two people working together.

Read more: Man charged with sexual assault of women at Calgary’s Market Mall

Police described one of the suspects as a man between 25 and 30 years old who is between 5’6” and 5’8” tall. In some of the robberies, he was wearing a yellow hoodie with a grey vest overtop. In another robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants with yellow or neon stripes. In each instance, he was wearing a medical mask.

Trending Stories
Calgary police are hoping to identify two men believed to be responsible for a string of convenience store robberies in March and April.
Calgary police are hoping to identify two men believed to be responsible for a string of convenience store robberies in March and April.

The other suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 years old who is between 5’6” and 5’9” tall with short black hair. He was wearing a green or brown jacket, jeans and a black face covering.

Calgary police are hoping to identify two men believed to be responsible for a string of convenience store robberies in March and April.
Calgary police are hoping to identify two men believed to be responsible for a string of convenience store robberies in March and April.

The suspects may be driving a white sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on who the suspects are or the robberies is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagRobbery tagCalgary Police tagConvenience Store tagconvenience store robberies tag

