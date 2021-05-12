Two men sought by Calgary police in string of convenience store robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping to identify two men believed to be responsible for a string of convenience store robberies in March and April.

The robberies took place between Monday, March 29 and Saturday, April 3.

In total, nine stores were robbed: eight in Calgary and one in Airdrie.

Police said the suspect used a weapon in each robbery.

Although only one suspect entered the convenience store, police said CCTV footage of the incidents suggests the thefts were carried out by two people working together.

Police described one of the suspects as a man between 25 and 30 years old who is between 5’6” and 5’8” tall. In some of the robberies, he was wearing a yellow hoodie with a grey vest overtop. In another robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants with yellow or neon stripes. In each instance, he was wearing a medical mask.

The other suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 years old who is between 5’6” and 5’9” tall with short black hair. He was wearing a green or brown jacket, jeans and a black face covering.

The suspects may be driving a white sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on who the suspects are or the robberies is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.