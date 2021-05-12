Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 2 isolating outside of province

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 1:23 pm
Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This includes two travel-related cases of New Brunswickers who are isolating outside the province. View image in full screen
Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This includes two travel-related cases of New Brunswickers who are isolating outside the province. The Canadian Press file

New Brunswick is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, although two of the cases involve New Brunswickers who are currently outside the province and isolating there.

Health officials say the new cases involve two people from the Moncton region, five people from the Bathurst area, and two from the Miramichi region.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick moves to all yellow as Edmundston region shows improvement

All the cases are related to travel or close contacts of previously-confirmed cases, except for one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) that is under investigation.

Currently, there are 123 active cases in the province. Eleven patients are hospitalized — seven of whom are in New Brunswick.

Trending Stories

“Although the entire province is in the yellow alert level, we must all continue to do our part to slow the spread by following public health guidance and by getting vaccinated once we are eligible,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Don’t take any chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and members of your community. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age lowered in New Brunswick' COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age lowered in New Brunswick
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age lowered in New Brunswick
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagPandemic tagNew Brunswick tagHealth tagNB COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers