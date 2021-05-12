New Brunswick reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 2 isolating outside of province

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, although two of the cases involve New Brunswickers who are currently outside the province and isolating there.

Health officials say the new cases involve two people from the Moncton region, five people from the Bathurst area, and two from the Miramichi region.

All the cases are related to travel or close contacts of previously-confirmed cases, except for one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) that is under investigation.

Currently, there are 123 active cases in the province. Eleven patients are hospitalized — seven of whom are in New Brunswick.

“Although the entire province is in the yellow alert level, we must all continue to do our part to slow the spread by following public health guidance and by getting vaccinated once we are eligible,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Don’t take any chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and members of your community. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested.”

