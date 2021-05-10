New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 briefing Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, as much of the province takes part in municipal elections.

The briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. AT on Monday, and will be livestreamed here.

Read more: Most of New Brunswick set to vote in municipal elections Monday

Most of the province is voting in municipal elections Monday, except for for the Edmundston and Upper Madawaska regions, which has delayed in-person voting until May 25, due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, the province reported six new cases of COVID-19.

Advertisement