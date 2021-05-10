New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 briefing Monday

New Brunswick is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, as much of the province takes part in municipal elections.
The briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. AT on Monday, and will be livestreamed here.
Most of the province is voting in municipal elections Monday, except for for the Edmundston and Upper Madawaska regions, which has delayed in-person voting until May 25, due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
On Sunday, the province reported six new cases of COVID-19.This brings the total amount of active cases in the province to 141. While there are 10 patients hospitalized in total, seven of them are in New Brunswick, and the others are out of province.
