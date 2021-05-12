Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Violent Winnipeg flower robbery leads to charges

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 1:30 pm
A photo of flower pots in the trunk of a vehicle. A Winnipeg man was hurt after a violent flower robbery Sunday. View image in full screen
A photo of flower pots in the trunk of a vehicle. A Winnipeg man was hurt after a violent flower robbery Sunday. Getty Images

A man is facing charges stemming from a violent flower robbery in the east end of Winnipeg.

Police say the unusual incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the Kent Park neighbourhood.

A 70-year-old man tried to intervene after he noticed two people in his yard, one of whom was taking his flower pots and loading them into the back of a vehicle.

Read more: Winnipeg police seek suspect in armed cigarette robbery

During the scuffle, police say the suspect slammed the trunk of the vehicle on the victim’s head and pointed a knife at him before driving away.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, investigators arrested a 40-year-old man on robbery-related charges.

A 36-year-old woman was also arrested but was later released without charges.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Crime Wave: Property crime spike' Crime Wave: Property crime spike
Crime Wave: Property crime spike – Dec 8, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagwinnipeg tagRobbery tagTheft tagWinnipeg Police Service tagArrest tagFlowers tagWPS tagViolent tagFlower pots tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers