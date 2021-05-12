Violent Winnipeg flower robbery leads to charges

A man is facing charges stemming from a violent flower robbery in the east end of Winnipeg.
Police say the unusual incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the Kent Park neighbourhood.
A 70-year-old man tried to intervene after he noticed two people in his yard, one of whom was taking his flower pots and loading them into the back of a vehicle.
During the scuffle, police say the suspect slammed the trunk of the vehicle on the victim’s head and pointed a knife at him before driving away.
On Tuesday, investigators arrested a 40-year-old man on robbery-related charges.
A 36-year-old woman was also arrested but was later released without charges.
