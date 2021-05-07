Winnipeg police seek suspect in armed cigarette robbery

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for the suspect in a Thursday night gas bar robbery on Madison Street near Polo Park.
Police said the incident took place around 10 p.m., when a man asked for cigarettes from behind the counter. As the employee started to process the sale, the suspect pulled a handgun on him, grabbed the cigarettes, and took off.
The victim, 22, wasn’t hurt in the incident.
The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build, dressed all in black with a hood and black facemask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
Winnipeg police say they don’t identify gun type early on due to its relevance to investigation
