Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seek suspect in armed cigarette robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 12:34 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for the suspect in a Thursday night gas bar robbery on Madison Street near Polo Park.

Police said the incident took place around 10 p.m., when a man asked for cigarettes from behind the counter. As the employee started to process the sale, the suspect pulled a handgun on him, grabbed the cigarettes, and took off.

The victim, 22, wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Read more: Teens robbed at gunpoint outside Tuxedo community centre

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build, dressed all in black with a hood and black facemask.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say they don’t identify gun type early on due to its relevance to investigation' Winnipeg police say they don’t identify gun type early on due to its relevance to investigation
Winnipeg police say they don’t identify gun type early on due to its relevance to investigation – Jan 13, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagArmed Robbery tagHandgun tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg robbery tagStolen Cigarettes tagGas bar robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers