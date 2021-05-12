Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes teen charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 35: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 10:58 am
A Coboconk teenager faces a stunt driving charge on Hwy. 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. View image in full screen
A Coboconk teenager faces a stunt driving charge on Hwy. 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A City of Kawartha Lakes teenager faces multiple charges following a traffic incident on Hwy. 35 on Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an officer on patrol responded to a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on the highway north of Coboconk.

Ontario government introducing harsher penalties for speeding, stunt driving

The suspect vehicle was located and stopped. Police say they found alcohol and cannabis in the vehicle.

Niklas Savoie, 18, of Coboconk, was arrested and charged with:

  • racing a motor vehicle — excessive speed, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. (Global News requested more details on the speed of the vehicle, however, OPP said it was not indicated on the report filed).
  • driving a motor vehicle with liquor in open baggage, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act
  • failure or refusal to comply with demand

The vehicle was towed from the scene, OPP said.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 2.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown' Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown
