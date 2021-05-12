City of Kawartha Lakes teen charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 35: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A City of Kawartha Lakes teenager faces multiple charges following a traffic incident on Hwy. 35 on Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an officer on patrol responded to a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on the highway north of Coboconk.

The suspect vehicle was located and stopped. Police say they found alcohol and cannabis in the vehicle.

Niklas Savoie, 18, of Coboconk, was arrested and charged with:

racing a motor vehicle — excessive speed, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. (Global News requested more details on the speed of the vehicle, however, OPP said it was not indicated on the report filed).

driving a motor vehicle with liquor in open baggage, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act

failure or refusal to comply with demand

The vehicle was towed from the scene, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 2.