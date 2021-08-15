SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Cumberland—Colchester

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:53 pm
Canada election: Cumberland—Colchester - image View image in full screen
ELECTIONS CANADA

Cumberland—Colchester encompasses north central Nova Scotia. The counties of Cumberland and Colchester are part of this riding. Communities include the towns of Amherst, Oxford, Parrsboro and Springhill.

Lenore Zann was able to capture the seat for the Liberal Party in the 2019 election, replacing Bill Casey, who chose not to seek re-election. Zann beat out former Conservative MP Scott Armstrong.

Trending Stories

While Zann was a newcomer to the Liberal party, she had previously served as the provincial representative for Truro-Bible Hill as part of the Nova Scotia NDP.

The Liberals were able to hold on to this normally Conservative riding in the 2019 election. The Tory stronghold in this riding ended in 2007, when former Conservative MP Bill Casey was re-elected as an Independent. Casey would later go on to switch parties, winning a seat in this district for the Liberals in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal: Lenore Zann (incumbent)

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagcanada election tagLenore Zann tag: Halifax tagCumberland-Colchester tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers