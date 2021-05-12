Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers to face off against Winnipeg Jets in 1st round of NHL playoffs

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 12:04 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Winnipeg Jets clinched third place in the North Division with a 5-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night and as a result, are now set to do battle with the Edmonton Oilers when the first round of the NHL playoffs gets underway.

While the Oilers have faced off against Winnipeg’s previous incarnation of the Jets in the post-season before that team was moved to Arizona, the 2021 NHL playoffs will mark the first time Edmonton faces the new iteration of the Jets in a seven-game series.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets blank Canucks 5-0, will play Oilers in first round of playoffs 

The NHL tweeted Tuesday night that in the Oilers’ previous playoff matchups against the old Jets, the team won all six series the two clubs played against one another.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets’ win Tuesday night also solidifies the other all-Canadian playoff matchup this year: the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs will compete against the fourth-place Montreal Canadiens.

During the condensed 2020-21 season, the Oilers won seven of nine games against the Jets, outscoring Winnipeg 34-22 in the process.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid gives Edmonton Oilers OT win in Montreal 

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid dominated the season series against the Jets, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves the shot from Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Jets’ Josh Morrissey (44) defends during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves the shot from Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Jets’ Josh Morrissey (44) defends during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The NHL’s regular season was extended after a number of teams saw games postponed over the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadian teams ‘jealous’ of clubs that can take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules

As of Tuesday night, the last regular season game on the NHL calendar was a matinee matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.

Because of the unique circumstances, the NHL playoffs will actually begin before the regular season is officially complete. A post on the league’s website on Tuesday said the Boston Bruins will play the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their East Division playoff series on May 15.

The official playoff schedule for the all-Canadian North Division has not yet been released.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has said the league is not ruling out scheduling the first North Division playoff game on the same day the Canucks and Flames finish their regular season.

Watch below: (From April 14, 2021) The Oilers added just one player following the 2020-21 trade deadline: Dmitri Kulikov. 630 CHED Inside Sports’ Reid Wilkins breaks it down.

Click to play video: 'Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins: Debrief after NHL trade deadline' Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins: Debrief after NHL trade deadline
Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins: Debrief after NHL trade deadline – Apr 14, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagHockey tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagWinnipeg Jets tagNational Hockey League tagNHL Playoffs tagStanley Cup Playoffs tagNHL North division tag2021 NHL playoffs tagNHL playoffs 2021 tag2021 Stanley Cup playoffs tagEdmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets 2021 NHL playoffs tagStanley Cup playoffs 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers