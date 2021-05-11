Winnipeg Jets blank Canucks 5-0, will play Oilers in first round of playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets’ top line was firing on all cylinders as Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor all scored in a 5-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Jets confirmed a meeting with the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs, locking up third place in the North Division. Winnipeg is now three points ahead of fourth-place Montreal with only a game left on the season for each team.

Wheeler led the way with two goals and two assists for his tenth multi-point night this season. The captain has 11 points in his last ten games.

Connor had a three-point night of his own, scoring the eventual game-winner and assisting on both of Wheeler’s goals. Mason Appleton had the other goal for Winnipeg.

The Jets were coming off a 3-1 loss to the Canucks on Monday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the shutout, his fourth of the season. The Jets’ starting goaltender did not dress in the team’s last game and had gone 1-6-0 in his last eight games heading into Tuesday night. Despite that run of form, Hellebuyck now has shutouts in two of his last three starts.

Connor opened the scoring for the Jets at 7:28 of the first period. A deft touch from Wheeler in the neutral zone allowed Connor to enter the Canucks zone and slip the puck under the pad of Vancouver goaltender Braden Holtby. After ending a seven-game goalless drought on Monday, Connor has scored in back-to-back games.

The Jets had their fair share of chances in the opening frame, outshooting the Canucks 11-6. Mathieu Perreault nearly doubled the lead with a shot from the edge of the crease, but couldn’t beat the post.

Wheeler gave his side a two-goal lead just over two minutes into the second period. The captain corralled a loose puck at the top of the circle, charged the net, and deked out Holtby as he backhanded the puck into the open goal. It was Wheeler’s fourth goal in his last eight games.

Scheifele put the Jets ahead by three a few minutes later as he tipped a Wheeler point shot over the glove of Holtby. Connor worked the puck down low and found Jordie Benn at the blue line, who then teed up Wheeler for the one-timer that Scheifele got a stick on from in front of the net. Scheifele extended his point streak to four games with the goal.

Hellebuyck stood tall in the period, as the Canucks outshot the Jets 11-10, but could not beat Winnipeg’s goalie.

The Jets would keep the heat on in the third, outshooting Vancouver 7-1 early in the frame. Wheeler would add to the lead with his second goal of the night, working a give and go with Connor before flipping the puck over the shoulder of Holtby from a tight angle.

Appleton rounded out the scoring with just over eight minutes to play. He took a pass from Perreault at the faceoff dot and ripped a shot past Holtby. Appleton has goals in two of his last three games as he moved his career-high goal total to 11 on the season.

Vancouver had no answer for the Jets, as Winnipeg outshot the Canucks 15-7 in the third and 36-24 overall. Holtby made 29 saves in the loss.

The Jets close out the regular season on Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. You can listen to the game live on 680 CJOB with Kelly Moore, Paul Edmonds, and Jamie Thomas with the pregame show starting at 5 p.m. and puck drop just after 7 p.m.

STASTNY HITS 1000-GAME MARK

Along with the win, it was a night to celebrate for Jets centre Paul Stastny. The 35-year-old was appearing in his 1000th game.

He has scored 263 goals and 492 assists for 755 points in his NHL career.

Stastny was honoured by the Jets in a pre-game presentation. He had a couple of early chances to score, but ended the night pointless in 15:50 of ice time and went 53 percent in the faceoff circle