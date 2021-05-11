Hextall on Hockey: Comrie’s dedication makes him a Masterton candidate

Send this page to someone via email

Eric Comrie has been acquired three times in his career by the Winnipeg Jets.

It may seem odd for an organization to continually bring back a goalie that has played just a handful of games for the Jets since the team drafted him in 2013.

That is, unless you speak to any individual in the Jets organization about who Eric Comrie is.

The 25-year-old goaltender has been named the Jets’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded annually to the player in the NHL who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

When it comes to hockey, Comrie is hard-working, competitive and a great teammate who never says no to anyone.

Comrie will stand in net all day long in practice for any teammate who needs the extra reps.

"I'm really happy to have the opportunity to represent the Jets in that award."

Comrie has used those attributes to find great success of his own in the American League with the Manitoba Moose.

He earned his 85th win with the organization this season, which makes him the Moose’s all-time leader for career goalie wins with the team, passing Cory Schneider.

There is no asterisk by that achievement for Comrie. He is self-aware. He understands that he isn’t a starter in the NHL, but every minute played with the Moose is part of the overall development and success of the organization.

Comrie is very humble and handles situations with grace.

Some players may have a chip on their shoulders being waived four times and traded once in two years, but not Comrie — instead, he’s quoted as saying, “I got claimed because teams wanted me, it’s always nice to feel wanted.”

His positive attitude and affable nature is infectious.

He is the definition of what it means to be “good in the room,” which means there is always room and a home for Eric Comrie in Winnipeg.

