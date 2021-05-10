Connor McDavid gives Edmonton Oilers OT win in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 4-3 decision Monday night in Montreal.

With the single point for losing in overtime, the Canadiens clinched a playoff spot.

Jake Evans roofed a shot to give the Canadiens the lead halfway through the first, but James Neal replied for the Oilers 20 seconds later. Oilers forward Ryan McLeod earned an assist on the play for his first NHL point.

Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins bagged his 15th of the season a few minutes later.

Read more: Connor McDavid hits 100 points in Edmonton Oilers win over Canucks

Montreal forward Paul Bryon swatted a backhand past Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen six minutes into the second.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers regained the lead when McDavid set up Dominik Kahun for a tap-in.

Habs forward Artturi Lehkonen beat Koskinen twice in the third period. The first one was called back when video review showed the Canadiens were offside, but the second one tied the game 3-3 with 6:56 to go.

In overtime, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl stole the puck deep in his own end. He passed it ahead to McDavid who went in alone on Montreal netminder Jake Allen. McDavid flipped in a forehand for his 33rd of the year.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) scores the winning goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during overtime NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Koskinen made 25 saves to improve to 13-12.

The Oilers (34-18-2) play in Montreal again on Monday.